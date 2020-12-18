COVID-19: Again, Nigeria sets new record in number of new one day infections

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 1,145 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday, Dec.17, 2020 .

It said that as of Dec. 17, 2020, 1,145 new confirmed cases and one death were recorded in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure was the highest ever infection recorded in one day since record keeping of COVID-19 commenced in Nigeria.

The latest figure surpassed the 930 cases recorded across the country on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 , giving further indication that the country is experiencing a second wave of the virus.

The public health agency sadly recorded one death in the last 24 hours in the country.

The NCDC said that the new infections brought the country’s totals to 76, 207.

According to it, the new infections are from 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC also disclosed that 335 patients have been discharged after testing negative from the virus.

The public health agency stated that Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in the country, recorded the highest number of infections with 459 cases; FCT, Kaduna, and Plateau confirmed 145, 138 and 80 respectively.

Other states include Katsina-70, Gombe-52, Niger-31, Kano-23, Bayelsa -21, Bauchi-18, Ondo-18, Rivers-17, Ogun-12, Oyo-12, Edo – eight, Nasarawa- eight, Ebonyi- seven, Osun- six, Ekiti- five, Kebbi- five, Borno- four, Jigawa- three, Akwa Ibom- two and Anambra-one.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3 continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency noted that till date, 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged and 1,201 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

NAN reports that in Week 50, the number of new confirmed cases increased to 3,918 from 1,843 in Week 49. These were reported in 33 states including FCT.

In Week 50, the number of discharged cases decreased to 1,316 from 1,726 in week 49. These were reported in 25 states including FCT.

Cumulatively, since the outbreak began in Week 9, there have been 1,197 deaths reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.6 per cent .

The number of reported deaths in the last one week in states, including FCT, is 17.

In Week 50, the number of in-bound international travellers at Nigerian airports was 15,805 compared to 11,711 in Week 49.

In Week 50, the number of international travellers with a positive result after the 7th day of arrival was 129 compared to 81 in week 49.

In Africa, the count for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2,379,094 with 56,337 deaths resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.4 per cent.

Globally, the count for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 70,829,855 with 1,605,091 deaths resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.3 per cent.

Errata: Two new cases were erroneously reported for Osun State in week.

The agency has conducted about 864,104 tests since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced.