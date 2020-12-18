COVID-19: Lagos Govt provides list of free testing centres

COVID-19: Lagos Govt provides list of free testing centres

Friday, December 18, 2020 10:38 pm


Coronavirus testing

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its call on residents to avail themselves of the free COVID-19 testing services offered at approved public laboratories across the State.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Strategy listed the four locations as Lagos State Bio-Bank (Located inside the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba); Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH, CHAZVY); Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Yaba; and Central Public Health Laboratory, Yaba (Operated by NCDC).

While advising anyone with symptoms that fit the case definition of COVID-19 to visit any of the Centres for testing free-of-charge, the State Government also urged residents to call the EKOTELEMED toll-free line on 08000356633 to speak with any of its medical personnel 24 hours a day, seven days a week for inquiries.

