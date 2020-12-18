COVID-19: Tambuwal hands over to deputy, goes into self isolation

Friday, December 18, 2020 3:20 pm


Tambuwal:

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has handed all officials duties to his deputy  as he embarked on self isolation following contact with some personalities who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tambuwal, in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Sokoto, said the contact was made during the official trips he embarked on in the last few days.

” During the trips, I was in close contact with some personalities, some of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.

”I have been medically advised to go into self isolation.

”  As a result, I have withdrawn from official and physical engagements for the period prescribed by the COVID-19 protocols with effect from Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, ” Tambuwal said.

He said during his absence, the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Maniru Dan’iya, would conduct all official functions as laid down in the constitution.

” During this period, I will subject myself to the prescribed testing procedure as required by the Sokoto State Task Force on COVID-19, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, ” Tambuwal said.

He urged residents to observe all the protocols laid down by the relevant health bodies in the prevention and management of COVID-19.

