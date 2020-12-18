Funeral holds for Dapo Ojora today

Dapo Ojora, one of the sons of Adekunle Ojora, a Captain of industry, brother in law of Bukala Saraki, a former Senate President, who died on Friday, 11 December 2020, has been buried.

A wake-keep/service of songs was organized for him by 5 pm on Thursday, 17 December at Lagos Polo Club, Ribadu Road, Ikoyi.

Funeral service was held for him by family members and friends on Friday, 18 December 2020 at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina.

As we published here on this platform last week, while many critics said Ojora shot himself dead, family sources waved that off as absolute nonsense, insisting that it was “a case of accidental discharge.”