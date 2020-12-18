Gunmen abduct first class monarch in Kogi

An Acting first class monarch in Kogi state and the Eje of Ankpa, Alhaji Shaibu Usman was kidnapped inside a Mosque on Friday morning.

It was reliably gathered that the monarch from Kogi east was kidnapped inside the mosque while about to observe Zubihi at about 5.30 am on Friday.

According to a source, the kidnappers numbering about five and fully armed stormed the mosque and dragged the Chief in the presence of other worshipers.

Alhaji Shaibu Usman abductors are yet to make any contact with the family.

The Commissioner of Police Ayubah Edeh, while confirming the incident said the Police have cordoned all entry and exit point into the State, with the view to rescuing the Traditional Ruler.

According to CP Edeh, the kidnappers had laid ambush at the mosque, and zommed off immidiately with the Traditional Ruler to a yet to be ascertained destination.

Also speaking on the incident, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said efforts are on to ensure the release of the monarch.

According to him, ” The State Government is working with security agencies to ensure his release..

He said, the State Government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide.

“The people of Ankpa should remain calm as Government is on top of the situation. We remain committed to security of lives and property.”