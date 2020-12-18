U.S endorses second COVID-19 vaccine

U.S endorses second COVID-19 vaccine

Friday, December 18, 2020 8:24 am


COVID-19 Vaccine

An advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday endorsed a COVID-19 vaccine developed by American biotechnology company, Moderna.

This comes exactly seven days after the panel, known as the FDA Advisory Committee, recommended the now approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use authorisation.

It paves the way for the FDA to also authorise the Modena vaccine for urgent distribution to stop a virus that is spreading like wild fire across the country.

Reports say 21 members of the independent panel of experts voted yes, and one panelist abstained. 

As was Pfizer’s case, FDA officials are expected to approve the panel’s recommendation as soon as Friday.

The U.S. government has said it is ready to immediately distribute 5.9 million doses of the Moderna  vaccine to no fewer than 3,000 sites nationwide.

The first phase of inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine began on Monday across the country

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    Why we’ll embark on nationwide strike – Polytechnic workers
    52 mins ago

    I’m impressed by Makinde’s development strides, says Obasanjo
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Again, Nigeria sets new record in number of new one day infections
    2 hours ago

    Oyo kickstarts first phase of e-governance
    2 hours ago

    We will continue with efforts to unite PDP in S/West – Makinde
    11 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria now in second wave,  PTF says
    11 hours ago

    Orelope-Adefulire dedicates honorary doctorate degree to Nigerian youths, women
    11 hours ago

    Just in: All kidnapped Kankara schoolboys regain freedom