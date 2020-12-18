Why we’ll embark on nationwide strike – Polytechnic workers

By Joan Nwagwu

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) said it has scheduled a 14-day warning strike, to commence nationwide on Jan. 4 because of failure of Federal Government to meet its demands.

The National President of SSANIP, Mr Adebanjo Ogunsipe, made the announcement in Abuja on Thursday while addressing newsmen at the end of the 62nd regular meeting of the General Executive Council of the association.

Ogunsipe said the demands of the union include the implementation of the NEEDS assessment report and release of funds for the polytechnic sector as well as the release of a scheme of service for polytechnic workers.

Other demands are payment of arrears of minimum wage for staff of polytechnics and the reconstitution of the governing councils of all federal and state polytechnics, among others.

“We will come back after the strike to assess if the only way is to shut down all polytechnics thereafter.”

He said that it was important to note that in spite of series of negotiations with government, they had shown nonchalant attitude toward issues in the sector.

The unionist stressed that SSANIP deemed it necessary to create awareness on the myriad of problems militating against the development of polytechnics and technical education in the country.

Ogunsipe argued that problems in the education sector had the potential to thwart technological development in the near and distant future if not addressed.

“The union wishes to make it categorically clear to the federal and state governments that continued failure to take action on all of the issues will leave us with no option than to take drastic action to see to the implementation of these demands,” he said.