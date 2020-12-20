Gunmen kidnap former LG boss in Kogi

Sunday, December 20, 2020 4:51 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A former Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area, Isaac Emmanuel has been abducted by gunmen in Ochadamu, Ofu LGA of the State.

Emmanuel who is also a lawyer was said to have encountered the gunmen on Friday while travelling to his country home, in preparation for the burial of his father.

It was gathered that the kidnappers have made contact with the family and are demanding for N25 million ransom. The destraught family was said to be negotiating to pay N1 million for his release.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Williams Ayah, confirmed the abduction, saying a patrol team attached to the Ofu area discovered an abandoned car along the road in Ochadamu area.

He explained that on close scrutiny, they found an abandoned ID card in the vehicle bearing the name Emmanuel Isaac Ekpa, apparently indicating he was kidnapped by gunmen.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edeh had directed men of the command to track the culprits and rescue the victim.

The News reports that the same last week Friday, a first class traditional ruler, the Eje of Ankpa in the state, Alhaji Shaibu Usman was kidnapped by some gunmen at the mosque. The monarch was abducted at the mosque around 5.30 am when he was preparing to observe morning prayer

