Journalist shot dead by gunmen

Monday, December 21, 2020 5:48 pm


Gunmen shot dead a journalist in the south-eastern Afghan province of Ghazni, officials said on Monday.

Rahmatullah Nikzad, was shot dead near his home in Ghazni city at 5p.m. (1230 GMT), provincial police spokesman Ahmad Khan Seerat told dpa.

The attack was carried out using a pistol equipped with a silencer, Seerat said, adding that an investigation had been launched.

Nikzad was the head of the journalist’s union in his province and reportedly contributed to international media outlets such as Al Jazeera and the Associated Press.

He is the fifth journalist to be killed in the past two months in the country.

Since early November, a series of targeted armed attacks and bombings claimed the lives of former TOLOnews presenter Yama Siawash, Radio Azadi reporter Elyas Daee, Enikass TV anchor Malalai Maiwand, and Ariana News presenter Fardin Amini.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Nikzad’s killing.

The Taliban, who are active in the province, have condemned the attack and claimed to have a very good relationship with the slain journalist.

The recent wave of targeted attacks has further heightened the fears of journalists operating in Afghanistan.

Reporters Without Borders says the country is one of the world’s most dangerous for journalists. (dpa/NAN)

