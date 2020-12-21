Kidnapped Edo HoS regains freedom, police orderly dies

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The kidnapped Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Anthony Okungbowa, has finally been released by his captors.

Okungbowa was kidnapped Saturday evening along Oza Road, in Orhionmwon local government area of the state.

A family source who pleaded anonymity told journalists in Benin, that the state HOS, was released by his abductors Monday night.

He said that Okungbowa was set free after payment of ransom as demanded by his kidnappers.

The source who declined to mention the amount paid as ransom, added that the ransom was paid through collaboration between the family and the State government.

“We just want to thank God that our brother has been set free and in good health condition,” said the source.

The source however regretted that the police orderly to the HoS who was shot during the process of his abduction, died Monday evening, following complications from the gunshot injuries he sustained.

It would be recalled that the driver of the HoS was shot dead by the gunmen before abducting him.

Okungbowa was abducted when returning to Benin after attending a local event in Oza