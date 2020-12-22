DSS’s security alert: Criminals want to attack public places this season

DSS’s security alert: Criminals want to attack public places this season

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 8:01 pm


The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned the public about plans by what it called “some criminal elements” to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons. 

This is contained in a press statement, signed by Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services.

The planned dastardly acts are, according to DSS, to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.  

DSS went further: “The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Government.

Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies.  

On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.

To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers *08132222105* and *09030002189* for urgent contacts.  It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website *www.dss.gov.ng* for public communication support. 

Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of these platforms and similar ones provided by related agencies to timely reach and avail them (security agencies) of required information.

However, the Service advises those planning to cause chaos and damage to public peace to desist from such as it will stop at nothing to apprehend and bring them to justice.  

While assuring citizens and residents of their safety during and after the festive periods, the DGSS, Alhaji YM. Bichi fwc, with his Management and Staff, wishes all, Happy Celebrations and a Prosperous 2021.

,  National Headquarters, Abuja”

 

