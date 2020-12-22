Federal Government Agency Congratulates FUTA Scholar for Winning International Grant

….VC Pledges Support

The Director General ,National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA Professor Abdullahi Mustapha has congratulated Dr Mrs. Folasade Olajuyigbe of the Federal University of Technology Akure,FUTA for emerging the only Nigerian to win the 2020 Collaborative Research Project (CRP) grant of the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology ( ICGEB).The DG commended Olajuyigbe for doing the country proud stating that he was confident that her research will constitute a major contribution to Nigeria and the broader ICGEB scientific community. Professor Abdullahi said, “This is no mean feat. We therefore encourage you to make the most of the opportunity and ensure that execution of the project conforms to best practices to achieve an impactful outcome.”

And the Vice Chancellor of FUTA Professor Joseph Fuwape has pledged the support of the institution for the research project. Fuwape gave the assurance when he received Dr Olajuyigbe in his office on Monday December 21, 2020. He said the University was proud of her achievement as a foremost researcher and would contribute its quota to the successful implementation of the research project. “Dr Olajuyigbe exemplifies the academic and research distinction that FUTA has become renowned for. We will support her all the way including making available dedicated laboratory for her to carry out her researches unimpeded. We believe that the research will further advance the frontiers of knowledge and be beneficial to humanity,” Fuwape said.

Olajuyigbe, in a short remark, expressed profound gratitude to the university management for the support given to her and promised to deliver on the research project in the tradition of excellence of FUTA. She said she was happy to showcase FUTA’s expertise in Enzyme Engineering for improved biotechnological applications. She added that the research will be carried out in collaboration with DR Shams Yazdani, who leads the Microbial Engineering Research Group in ICGEB New Delhi India. Olajuyigbe said the project will have both environmental and economic impact in achieving a cleaner environment with the potential of the use of agro residues or wastes to generate value added products. “With the research grant, selected biochemistry graduate students in Enzyme Biotechnology option will be trained in proteome profiling, microbial and enzyme engineering techniques,” Olajuyigbe said.

ICGEB, with headquarters in Italy, plays a key role in Biotechnology worldwide for excellence in research, training and technology transfer to industry and its operations are aligned to those of the United Nations System. It was established as a Project of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization; UNIDO in 1983.It has since evolved into a unique Intergovernmental organization with 46 state of the art laboratories in different parts of the world.