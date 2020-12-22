Police confirm release of kidnapped Kogi monarch

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The kidnapped first class traditional ruler in Kogi State, Ejeh of Ankpa, Alhaji Usman Sani has been released by his abductors.

He regained his freedom on Sunday after three days of trauma in custody of the gunmen.

Sani, was kidnapped on Friday, 18th December, 2020. He had just entered a Mosque in Ankpa about 5:30am preparatory for morning prayers when the gunmen swooped on him and led him away.

His release was confirmed on Monday by the Kogi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP William Ovye Aya in a telephone conversation with Nigerian Post.

He said the State Commissioner of Police Edeh Ayuba Edeh gave a directive that officers of the Nigerian Police should be drafted to scene of the incident and comb every areas within the Eastern axis to ensure the release of the traditional.

The Police PPRO however debunked reports that the monarch was released after the families gave ransom to the kidnappers.

According to him, the monarch was released unhurt, and had since reunited with his family.

”I am not aware of any ransom paid to the kidnappers. The kidnappers were under pressure after our officers were drafted to the scene of the incident and other strategic areas that could lead to their water loo. With this, they had no option than to release him immediately. We are making frantic. effort to arrest those criminals behind this act. Kogi can never be a safe haven for criminals in the state” he stated.

On the kidnap of a former Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, Barrister Isaac Emmanuel Ekpa, the PPRO said the Police is working round the clock to secure his release.

It could be recalled that Ekpa was abducted on Friday, 18th December, 2020, around Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area of the state while on his way to his country home.

Ekpa, who according to family source is the current aide to a serving Senator from Kogi East was said to be making preparations for his late father’s burial before the sad event took place.

The kidnappers were said to have placed a ransom of N25 million on the victim. The family offered N500,000.