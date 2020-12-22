Road crashes claim 253 lives in Kwara in 11 months – FRSC

Road crashes claim 253 lives in Kwara in 11 months – FRSC

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 3:58 pm


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, says  that 253 persons lost their lives to various  Road Traffic Crashes (RTC)  between January and November, 2020.

The state Sector Commander, Jonathan Owoade, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said that between the period, there were 321 crashes, involving 2, 399 people and 1,103 people injured.

“There were 105 fatal crashes, 191 serious crashes, 25 minor crashes while 540 vehicles were  involved,” the sector commander said.

He said that the two major causes of the crashes were Loss of Concentration (LOC) and Speed Violation (SPV).

The sector commander appealed to road users to change their attitudes positively toward road safety.

He also warned against speeding, adding that children below 12 years of age must not be  allowed to sit in the front seat of a car.

“As much as we empathise with those who are victims of such mishaps, we want others to take caution; do not let your safety depend on other road users.

“The statistics are disturbing and we are using this opportunity to enlighten the public.

“When a life is lost or any body part is damaged through crashes, it cannot be replaced.

“Car maintenance is important to prevent  road traffic crashes. Avoid fatigue, and obey traffic rules.

“Children should be on the left side of the road when  older people are walking with them, they must  not make children  walk by the roadside,” he said.

Owoade said that the FRSC was working toward zero crash in the state and would  not want to record more crashes and crash victims.

The sector commander, however, called on motorists who were yet to obtain their driving  licences to do so without hesitation.

“We have observed that there are many unclaimed driving  licences, we urge you to collect yours  at the Kwara revenue service office.

“And if you do not have a driving licence, it means you are driving illegally on the Nigerian roads.

“The processing is no longer delayed; within two weeks, you get your licence.

“Do not go about with expired temporary slips as road safety officials will not spare anyone without the approved driving licence,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    COVID-19: Buhari extends tenure of Presidential Task force, urges vigilance
    33 mins ago

    FG to shutdown Third Mainland Bridge, partially close Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    1 hour ago

    Federal Government Agency Congratulates FUTA Scholar for Winning International Grant
    1 hour ago

    Air Peace launches 11-hour nonstop flight to Jamaica
    2 hours ago

    Olu of Warri not dead – Palace Chief
    2 hours ago

    Why UN declared 2021 International Year of Fruits and Vegetables – Guterres
    2 hours ago

    Joint UN-INTERPOL operation disrupts firearms supply to terrorist networks in W/Africa, Sahel
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: South Africa makes US$19 million down payment for vaccine