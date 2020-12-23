At last, ASUU calls off its strike

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Wednesday, “conditionally” suspended its strike. As reported by Channels, this is ending a protracted industrial action that started since March 2020.

ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi made the announcement during a briefing of the union in Abuja, explaining that the development followed consultations with its National Executive Council (NEC).

The Union said: “Academic Staff Union of Universities – and Nigeria [Federal Government] has finally agree on major issues that will lead to termination of its 10 month old strike.