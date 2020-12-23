Gov. Bello insists no COVID-19 in Kogi, slams PTF

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has tasked the Presidential Task Force, PTF on Covid-19 to give truthful advice to President Muhammodu Buhari in order to free the country from the virus.

Bello gave the charge on Wednesday morning during an appearance on Channels Television. He said the country was spending too much on the virus to the detriment of other diseases and sectors.

The Governor insisted that his State is free from the virus and described it as merchandizing.

He claimed that intensive tests have been conducted in his State by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC, the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC and the State incident team and that no one has tested positive in the tests.

Bello who had a long battle with the NCDC over his insistence that the virus is a fluke said he has not changed his position.

He further said that since the survival rate of the coronavirus pandemic is 99 percent, the Federal Government ought to review its planned participation in the Covid vaccine.

“You see all the brouhaha going on about getting Covid vaccine, I don’t think we deserve it now. We have serious economic challenges. I think those who are charged with the duty of advising Mr. President should do it with the fear of God almighty. We don’t need this marketing strategy.

The Kogi Governor said Nigeria ought to concentrate attention on solving her security and economic challenges rather than all the noise on covid-19 pandemic.