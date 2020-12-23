Kidnappers demand N50m for abducted Rivers Councillor

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

About three days after a Councillor in Ogu-Bolo local government Council of Rivers State was abducted, her whereabouts still remains unknown.

However, tactical units of Rivers State Command have been mobilized to search and rescue her.

The female Councillor was abducted at midnight of Sunday, December 20 at her house.

Her abductors are demanding her ransom at N50 million.

The kidnap Victim who is the Councillor representing Ward 6 in Ikpokiri town, in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, was abducted by three gunmen near a wharf at Igbokiri area, in Ogu/Bolo, on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi, who is also a kinsman to the Councilor, disclosed that the abductors have requested a ransom of N50m for her release.

According to Bipi, “It happened on Sunday, at 12 midnight at Ikpokiri, opposite the wharf. They (kidnappers) called, requesting N50m or she will be killed,” Bipi stated.

The Rivers state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, also confirmed the incident to journalists.

He disclosed that the Police Tactical Units had now been mobilised in a bid to ensure the councillor’s swift release.

“Yes, I can confirm that all hands are on deck to ensure her timely release. The tactical unit has been fully mobilised and the Commissioner of Police has given them marching orders to ensure that she is released in record time,” Omoni assured.