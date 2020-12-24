2020 Christmas: IGP orders 24/7 water tight security nation wide

​

· Directs Strategic Commanders to Ensure High Visibility Patrols

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered 24/7 water-tight security arrangement and proactive high visibility patrols in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ahead of the Christmas and New Year Celebrations. The IGP gave the directives to all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Zonal and State Commands nationwide to ensure a peaceful celebration.

The IGP equally directed the Strategic Officers to ensure massive deployment of intelligence and other operational assets of the Force particularly on major highways, airports, railway stations, recreational centres, motor – parks, places of worship, financial institutions, amongst others. They are also to ensure that personnel deployed are adequately supervised for utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties. He warned that acts bordering on indiscipline, extortion and intimidation of travellers and other road users will not be condoned.

While congratulating Christians in the country as they join other Faithfuls across the globe to celebrate the symbolic anniversary of the Birth of Christ, the IGP expressed profound appreciation to all Nigerians for their support to the Police and other security agencies in the fight against crimes in the country. He assured improved police service delivery and security generally in the incoming year, 2021.

Meanwhile, the IGP enjoined Nigerians to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to security risks and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that citizens should avoid night travels, over-speeding, over-loading, stopping on lonely highways and unnecessary flaunting of personal details/wealth on social media. Citizens are also enjoined to voluntarily adhere to the COVID-19 prevention regulations and protocols to prevent further spread of the virus.

The IGP, on behalf of the entire officers of the Force, wishes Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year in advance.