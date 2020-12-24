COVID-19: Nigeria records new highest single-day tally, total infections now 80,922

COVID-19: Nigeria records new highest single-day tally, total infections now 80,922

Thursday, December 24, 2020 8:47 am


Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 1,133 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing the total figure of infected persons to 80,922. 

NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that more than 903,800 samples have been tested by the public health agency since the first confirmed case in February. 

The Wednesday figure is the highest single-day tally, NCDC said, adding that the new infections were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced the discharge of 395 patients from isolation centres across the country within the period, while five COVID-19 related deaths were registered.

“Our discharges today include 134 community recoveries in Lagos State and 96 community recoveries in the FCT managed in line with guidelines,” it said.

It stated that Lagos, the state with the highest number of cases, reported 397 new infections, followed by the FCT with 357 infections, while Kaduna, Plateau and Katsina reported 81, 63 and 46 cases respectively.

Further details revealed as follows: Sokoto, 32, Oyo, 28, Ogun, 21, Kano, 19, Rivers, 18, Osun, 13, Edo, 12, Niger, 12, Bayelsa, 11, Borno, 11, Bauchi, eight, while Jigawa and Ondo recorded two cases each. 

The NCDC said that a total of 69,274 patients had been discharged, with 1,236 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

