4 dead, many injured in Edo Christmas eve crash

4 dead, many injured in Edo Christmas eve crash

Friday, December 25, 2020 2:24 pm


File: FRSC officials rescue an accident victim

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

No fewer than four passengers travelling for the Yuletide celebration on Thursday lost their lives in a fatal multiple road crash along the Benin -Ekpoma-Abuja highway, in Edo state.

The crash which occurred near Obagie community, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the State, involved an 18-seater commercial bus, an articulated truck and a Toyota Sienna car.

Other passengers were said to have also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the process.

According to a passenger who was travelling in the Toyota Sienna car behind the Ekpoma-bound bus, said the bus driver was trying to avoid a pothole on the road when it had a head on collision with an articulated truck laden with baskets of tomatoes, coming from the opposite direction.

He explained that following the crash, the bus fell on the driver’s side on the road, while the Sienna ran into it.

When contacted, the Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Henry Benemesia, confirmed the incident.

He attributed the crash to over-speeding and dangerous overtaking on the part of driver of the commercial bus.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Bayelsa on Christmas: House of ex-militant,”General Ogunbos” burnt by gunmen
    4 hours ago

    Edo: Five Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom After Paying Ransom
    5 hours ago

    Bi-Courtney Aviation Services announces death of Mr. Mobolaji Salu, Acting Head of Business
    6 hours ago

    IGP assigns portfolios to new DIGs
    7 hours ago

    Gunmen kill 2 Navy Officers in Kogi
    7 hours ago

    The Incoming Biden Presidency: Some Lessons for Nigeria
    19 hours ago

    Sheikh Ahmed Lemu: There Goes A Great Man
    19 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt appoints CSO to monitor projects with recovered $311m