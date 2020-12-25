Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases near 2.6mn mark – Africa CDC

Friday, December 25, 2020 11:17 pm


Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,597,090 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The continental disease control and prevention agency said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 61,432 while a total of 2,177,981 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 968,563.

Morocco comes next with 425,864 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Egypt with 128,993 confirmed cases and Tunisia with 126,752 confirmed cases. (Xinhua/NAN)

