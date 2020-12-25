COVID-19 numbers high in U.S. at Christmas

Friday, December 25, 2020 4:36 pm


Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. continues to see high numbers over Christmas of new infections and deaths from the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, 192,081 new infections and 2,899 deaths with a confirmed coronavirus infection were recorded within one day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore on Friday.

The highest values ​​to date were recorded last week with 249,709 new infections on Dec. 18 and 3,682 deaths on Dec. 16.

In total, around 18.6 million people have been proven to be infected with the coronavirus in the U.S., which has some 330 million inhabitants.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 329, 100 people have died from the pathogen. In absolute terms, that’s more than in any other country in the world.

Johns Hopkins website is updated regularly and therefore, shows a higher level than the official figures from the World Health Organisation. (dpa/NAN)

