Lai Mohammed pays glowing tribute to late film producer, Chico Ejiro

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described veteran film producer Chico Ejiro who died on Christmas Day as a prolific movie director and a shining star of Nollywood, who stamped Nigeria’s creative presence all over the world through his movies.

The Minister said this in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday while expressing his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and indeed to the entire Creative Industry over the death of Ejiro.

Alhaji Mohammed therefore the late producer’s family and friends to take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through the excellent works of the actors and actresses he helped to nurture over the years, and indeed in the progressive success of Nollywood.

”Thanks to the pace-setting work of Mr. Ejiro and his contemporaries, Nollywood is today one of the biggest movie industries in the world, which is providing employment for many Nigerians and creating wealth for the nation.

He described Ejiro’s death as shocking and a huge blow to the nation’s Creative Industry in general and to Nollywood in particular.

”May God grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort his family and friends,” he said.