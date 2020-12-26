We killed leader of a robbery gang, not UI student – Amotekun

Saturday, December 26, 2020 2:41 pm


Retired Col. Olayinka Olayanju, the Commandant of the Southwest Security Network in Oyo State, otherwise known as Amotekun, has debunked a report that its operatives killed a student of the University of Ibadan last Sunday.

Olayanju said in a statement issue in Ibadan on Saturday that men of the Amotekun Corps had an encounter with a three-man robbery gang, neutralised its leader and handed the two surviving members to the Atiba Police Station in Oyo town.

“On Sunday, Dec 20, a mobile patrol team of Amotekun operatives from Oyo East and Atiba Local Government Areas ran into an illegal road block mounted around Sabo area in Oyo town at about 4 a.m.

“While the team was attempting to clear the barricade to facilitate smooth passage for interstate commercial vehicles plying the road, a group of armed men suspected to be robbers fired at the Amotekun operatives and a gun duel ensued.

“In the process, one of the robbers, nicknamed Akin Sarz, was neutralised and two other gang members were arrested at the scene with a locally made pistol and cartridges

“Men of Nigerian Police from Atiba were called to the scene where Amotekun operatives handed over the two arrested suspected armed robbers along with the corpse of Akin Sarz to them.

“The police later handed over the surviving gang members to the State CID Iyangaku, Ibadan, for further investigation#,’’ he stated.

The commandant implored people who desired to get further details on the incident to visit Akinmorin Community in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State or inquire from the Police.

“Amotekun operatives will do all within their legal responsibility to protect lives and property without prejudice to any sentiment,’’ Olayanju stressed.

