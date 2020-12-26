Why Nigeria is fascinating!

By Dayo Adedayo

I remember standing on the Olumo Rock, looking down on the ancient town of Abeokuta, one of the four countries that were amalgamated to form NIGERIA. Walking in the J4 Forest Reserve is an experience I wish we can all have. My maternal grandparents used to trade in this forest long before my mum was born not to talk of me.

Nigeria is my country, but Ogun State is my state, Lagos, Rivers and Borno States are home for me.

Cocoa House, Ibadan, was built on the sweat of farmers and if you are a student of history, you will wonder how the Southwest was able to conquer poverty and achieve a lot in the space of 10 years during the tenure of Chief Obafemi Awolowo as Premier of the region. The lush green field of the Liberty Stadium from the State Box, first stadium in Africa in Oyo State was a beauty to behold.

Climbing the Idanre Hills was a memory I will always cherish. Igbo Eledumare made famous by Chief Daniel Fagunwa MBE, was mesmerising in Ondo State.

Oroole Hill is majestic looking at it from the base. The meeting of the warm and cold water in Ikogosi is one of the seven wonders of NIGERIA in Ekiti State.

Lagos State is not left out, watching the Five Cowrie Lagoon flowing into the Atlantic Ocean and walking part of Sungbo Eredo, the largest monument in Africa makes me thank the Almighty for making me being born a NIGERIAN. This geographical location has lots of great men and women from time immemorial and I hope to be one of them one day.

Looking at the tomb of King Jaja of Opobo was the greatest honour for someone like me in Rivers State and the Orashi River is a beauty to behold.

How will you describe the Ox-Bow Lake, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Akassa Slave Transit Camp will take you back in time.

The Crown Jewel of Nigeria tourism is Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State. If you are a Nigerian or visitor in Nigeria, you must visit Obudu Mountain Resort before you kiss the bucket. The majestic seven falls of Agbokim with rainbow to watch is heaven. I am proud to be a NIGERIAN.

Walking on the white sand of Ibeno Beach in Akwa Ibom State is something I will remember for a long time.

The source as I refer to it in Ubiaja, Delta State is the source of the third largest fresh water in Africa. Nigeria is blessed beyond words and I cannot but thank the Almighty again for making me to be a NIGERIAN.

I’ve always been fascinated with Edo State because of their rich culture and tradition. The Oba’s Palace to me holds lots of things that mouth cannot divulge.

Abia State hold the record of the epic centre of slavery in the Eastern part of Nigeria. No wonder there is a stone at the corner of the main Slave Market to hypnotise slaves before sending them away to the world unknown. The Long Juju of Arochukwu is a world monument. The Ojukwu Bunker gave me lots of goose pimples.

Another seven wonders of Nigeria is to be found in Imo State, the meeting point of the Ogbuide and Urashi rivers. Ogbuide is green, while Urashi is brown. Another wonder is the Blue River of Otamiri. Nigeria is blessed and I’ve been fortunate to see and capture all these for generations yet unborn.

Go to Enugu State and get blown away with the Awhum Cave which at the end of it, is the waterfall. No place is like my country. I remember the rainfall and forest in that part of Nigeria.

Anambra State to me, occupies the best of humans in Nigeria.The Ogba Ukwu Cave and waterfall is spectacular and not far away is the famous Ogbunike Cave.

The Salt of the Nation is Ebonyi and truly, I was gobsmacked when I got to the Salt Lake in Okposi. The Amachor Cave was very interesting. There are actually lots of caves in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

Nigeria is beautiful, Nigeria is fascinating and there is no nation like my country. I will always be proud of my country.

May Nigeria succeed.