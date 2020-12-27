40 die, 18 injured in multiple ghastly road accidents

Sunday, December 27, 2020 10:24 pm
Nearly 40 people were killed while 18 others injured in an accident involving a truck and two buses in Cameroon on Sunday.
The local police chief Poly Ebou said the truck tried to overtake a passenger bus but collided with it instead, sending the bus careening into a river below.
A few minutes later, another bus – which was trying to avoid the crowd that had formed around the accident – also slid into the river.
The injured were being taken to the capital Yaounde for treatment, the police chief said.
The crash occurred on the Yaounde-Foumban highway near Ndiki, in western Cameroon.
Fatal road accidents occur frequently in Cameroon and elsewhere in Africa, often because the roads and vehicles are poorly maintained.
What do you think?