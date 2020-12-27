40 die, 18 injured in multiple ghastly road accidents

Sunday, December 27, 2020 10:24 pm


Nearly 40 people were killed while 18 others injured in an accident involving a truck and two buses in Cameroon on Sunday.

The local police chief Poly Ebou said the truck tried to overtake a passenger bus but collided with it instead, sending the bus careening into a river below.

A few minutes later, another bus – which was trying to avoid the crowd that had formed around the accident – also slid into the river.

The injured were being taken to the capital Yaounde for treatment, the police chief said.

The crash occurred on the Yaounde-Foumban highway near Ndiki, in western Cameroon.

Fatal road accidents occur frequently in Cameroon and elsewhere in Africa, often because the roads and vehicles are poorly maintained.

