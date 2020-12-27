COVID-19: NCAA issues protocol for passengers originating from UK, South Africa

COVID-19: NCAA issues protocol for passengers originating from UK, South Africa

Sunday, December 27, 2020 9:33 pm


FILE Photo: MURTALA MUHAMMED AIRPORT 2, LAGOS

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given out protocol for all passengers originating from United Kingdom and South Africa effective from Dec.28.

The NCAA Director General, Mr Musa Nuhu, issued the protocol in a letter to all Nigerian operators and foreign operators flying into Nigeria with a reference NCC/DG/AIR/11/16/286 on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Nuhu, the move affected all airlines with passengers originated from the United Kingdom and South Africa regardless of transit arrangements.

He said Federal Government, through Presidential Task Force, had reviewed quarantine protocol due to recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria and reported highly transmissible new variant of virus in United Kingdom and South Africa.

“For the two countries, passengers must present the following documents in order to be allowed to board their flight to Nigeria.

“ Pre-departure “ PERMIT TO FLY/QR code“ generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal (https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) showing evidence of payment for the post-arrival day 7 COVID-19 PCR test and;
“Documentary evidence of a “NEGATIVE COVID-19“ PCR result done within 96 hours (4 days) of boarding from a verifiable laboratory or health facility, “ he said.

He said passengers would be received and processed separately by Public Health Authority on arrival in Nigeria.

He further said that all passengers would be required to self-isolate for seven days after arrival followed by a COVID-19 PCR test.

He stated that a dedicated register of arriving passengers from the United Kingdom and South Africa would be opened for enhanced surveillance and active enforcement of the protocols.

“This shall be applicable to scheduled and non-scheduled flights conveying passengers originating from United Kingdom and South Africa.

“The earlier quarantine protocol which became effective on Sept.18, 2020 shall continue to subsist for flight originating from other countries except for the validity of the Pre- departure PCR test result which now be 96 hours (4 days) from date of departure.

“ The effective date is Monday Dec. 28, 2020 Local Time (2301UTC), “ he said.

The director general said punitive measure would be taken against who would fail to comply with the content of the letter.

According to him, any airlines fail to comply will be fined three thousand five hundred dollars ($3,500).

“Airlines may be required to return non-Nigerian defaulting passengers to point of embarkation. Repeated non-compliance by any airline will lead to the suspension of the Airline`s Approval/Permit to fly into the country, “ he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    Police investigate murder of Igwe Emmanuel Mba in Enugu
    50 mins ago

    COVID-19: Edo reactivates isolation, treatment centres, contact tracing network
    1 hour ago

    How General Bajowa, now 80, saved me from Dimka’s bullets- Obasanjo
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Gov. Wike threatens to re-impose lockdown on Rivers
    2 hours ago

    FG to lift total shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge at midnight
    3 hours ago

    How gunmen killed 5 persons, including a child, in Benue – Police
    5 hours ago

    Real reason service chiefs can’t be removed – Femi Adesina
    6 hours ago

    TheNEWS, PMNEWS lose founding member, Sani Kabir