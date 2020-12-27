Police investigate murder of Igwe Emmanuel Mba in Enugu

Police investigate murder of Igwe Emmanuel Mba in Enugu

Sunday, December 27, 2020 9:43 pm


CP-Admed-Abdurrahman-of-Enugu-State

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has ordered investigation into the murder of Igwe Emmanuel Mba, traditional ruler of Oruku community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Igwe Emmanuel Mba, on Saturday, at about 4.30 p.m. In the community.

A statement on Sunday in Enugu by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, quotes Abdurrahman as saying the command will meticulously investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Following the act of violence that occurred in Oruku Community over the alleged shooting and death of its traditional ruler by armed men suspected to be policemen, normalcy has been restored by police operatives.

“I have promptly ordered the deployment of operatives of the command to the area and the launch of a full-scale investigation into the incidence.

“The command will meticulously investigate and bring the perpetrators of the alleged murder and the ensuing acts of violence to book.

“I also call on residents of the community to remain calm while eschewing acts capable of inciting further violence in the area pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Anyone found wanting will be made to face the full weight of the law,’’ Abdurrahman said.

