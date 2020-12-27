Rep. Abejide wants protection for government projects

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Beneficiary communities where government projects are sited have been charged to properly utilise the projects and protect them from vandals and abuse.

The charge was given on Saturday by Elder Leke Abejide, member representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the lower House of the National Assembly. The lawmaker was speaking in Takete Ide MopAmuro Local Government Area of Kogi State during the inauguration of Cyril Adejoke Information Technology Center, ICT constructed by the National Communications Commission, NCC.

Abejide who commended people of Takete Ide for executing several self help projects in the community, promised a motorised borehole at the centre and continuation of his educational sponsorship programs in which he pays WAEC and JAMB enrolment fees for his constituents.

Also speaking, Dr. David Atte, a community development consultant commended the NCC for bringing the center to the community. He advised the youth to shun acts of hooliganism, thuggery and to embrace learning. He noted that the centre was named after late Cyril Adejoke, a former professor of electrical engineering because of his love for education.

The Olude of Takete Ide, Oba Philip Ebilakun assured that the community will adequately protect the Center and other government projects in his domain.

National President of Takete Ide Progressives Union, TIPU Prince Richard Fiki expressed willingness of the community to partner with individuals and government agencies in the development of the area.

Mr. Temitope Atte an ICT Specialist and community leader said the Center was capable of making significant improvement in access to information and learning, urging people in the area to key into the enormous advantages derivable from it.

The Commissioning and Fundraising events were part of end of year activities of the community. Earlier, hundreds of indigens have been treated to a three day intensive free health care services. The events were characterised by feasting and cultural displays.