TheNEWS, PMNEWS lose founding member, Sani Kabir

TheNEWS, PMNEWS lose founding member, Sani Kabir

Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:51 pm


Alhaji Sani Kabir

The management of Independent Communications Network Limited(ICNL), publishers of The NEWS and PM NEWS, regrets to announce the death of Alhaji Sani Kabir, one of the founding members of ICNL, in the night of 24 December 2020. Until his death, he was the Sarki Hausawa of Ebute Metta, Lagos.

For many years, he was also the CEO of Peoples Lotto, based in Isolo Lagos.
Kabir studied International Studies at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
He graduated in 1990 and went straight into business.
He is survived by a wife and two children.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    48 mins ago

    Real reason service chiefs can’t be removed – Femi Adesina
    4 hours ago

    Banditry: Police arrest village head,10 others in Niger State
    4 hours ago

    Lampard rips into ‘lazy’ Chelsea after Arsenal defeat
    4 hours ago

    Chamber hints of rising inflationary rate in 2021
    7 hours ago

    Rep. Abejide wants protection for government projects
    8 hours ago

    ASUU and Indeterminate Power Struggle – The Boko Haram Logic
    9 hours ago

    Bakare’s acidic arrows from the altar
    9 hours ago

    Video: Sardauna, Nigerian politicians and tribal sentiments