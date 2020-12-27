TheNEWS, PMNEWS lose founding member, Sani Kabir

The management of Independent Communications Network Limited(ICNL), publishers of The NEWS and PM NEWS, regrets to announce the death of Alhaji Sani Kabir, one of the founding members of ICNL, in the night of 24 December 2020. Until his death, he was the Sarki Hausawa of Ebute Metta, Lagos.

For many years, he was also the CEO of Peoples Lotto, based in Isolo Lagos.

Kabir studied International Studies at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He graduated in 1990 and went straight into business.

He is survived by a wife and two children.