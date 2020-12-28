2023 Presidency: Onoja speaks on Yahaya Bello’s ambition

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja has said that his boss, Alhaji Yahaya Bello emerged Kogi Governor through the help of God and that the same God will give him the Presidency.

Onoja urged political office seekers to thread softly, noting that God will not consult with any man to determine who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Onoja said these in Anyigba in response to an allegation that he made the Igala people to lose the governorship seat of the state.

He said the emergence of Yahaya Bello as Governor in 2016 and his reelection is 2019 were all the design of God Almighty.

“God does not consult anyone before he does whatever he wants, and humans have no right to question God’. Onoja said.

“I am a nobody before God to be able to determine who becomes Governor and who doesn’t, I can’t even give myself power, let alone giving same to anyone.

“But if God sends you a message, and you refuse to deliver because you are scared of what people would say, you will end up in the belly of the fish like the biblical Jonah.

“I only delivered the message sent through me because I fear God and not man. It was God who made Yahaya Bello the Governor of Kogi State, and it is the same God that will make him president of Nigeria according to His will. So don’t hate me, it is not about Edward Onoja,”he added.