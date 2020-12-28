2023 Presidency: Onoja speaks on Yahaya Bello’s ambition

2023 Presidency: Onoja speaks on Yahaya Bello’s ambition

Monday, December 28, 2020 2:10 pm


Edward Onoja

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja has said that his boss, Alhaji Yahaya Bello emerged Kogi Governor through the help of God and that the same God will give him the Presidency.

Onoja urged political office seekers to thread softly, noting that God will not consult with any man to determine who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Onoja said these in Anyigba in response to an allegation that he made the Igala people to lose the governorship seat of the state.

He said the emergence of Yahaya Bello as Governor in 2016 and his reelection is 2019 were all the design of God Almighty.

“God does not consult anyone before he does whatever he wants, and humans have no right to question God’. Onoja said.

“I am a nobody before God to be able to determine who becomes Governor and who doesn’t, I can’t even give myself power, let alone giving same to anyone.

“But if God sends you a message, and you refuse to deliver because you are scared of what people would say, you will end up in the belly of the fish like the biblical Jonah.

“I only delivered the message sent through me because I fear God and not man. It was God who made Yahaya Bello the Governor of Kogi State, and it is the same God that will make him president of Nigeria according to His will. So don’t hate me, it is not about Edward Onoja,”he added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Urban renewal: Ekiti to engage more architects
    5 hours ago

    China jails journalist 4 years for live stream reporting of COVID-19 breakout
    8 hours ago

    Ethiopian police arrest Reuters’ cameraman
    8 hours ago

    European countries start vaccinations against COVID-19
    8 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 7 deaths, 838 new infections
    9 hours ago

    Elisha, Nigerian ‘men of God’ and ‘pecuniary predictions’
    9 hours ago

    Advice to Bishop Kukah – Please Shut Up and Hold Your Peace!
    16 hours ago

    COVID-19: Osun bans “cross over night” services