Catholic Bishop, driver kidnapped in Imo

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 7:43 am


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Catholic Church in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria has announced the kidnap of the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese, Most Rev. Moses Chikwe and his driver.

The Bishop was kidnapped from his residence on Sunday night of December 27 in Owerri, Imo State Capital.

In a memo, released by the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, the Archbishop, His Grace, Most Rev. John Victor Obinna, called for prayers “for his safety and quick release.”

He also enjoined all to trust in the maternal assistance of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

“According to eyewitnesses, the Auxiliary Bishop was kidnapped in the night of Sunday 27th December 2020. An anonymous source said that the Bishop and his driver were kidnapped close to his house, while his car and official regalia were abandoned at the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral.

“As at the time of this report, there had been no official reports of any correspondence with the kidnappers.

“This is the second time this month that a Catholic cleric is being kidnapped in the Eastern part of Nigeria.

“Recall that Rev. Fr. Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu of the Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy (SMMM), Umuahia, Nigeria, was b kidnapped December 15, 2020 by unknown gunmen, as he was on his way to bury his late father.

“Fr. Valentine was later released unconditionally.

Please let us keep the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese in our fervent prayers,” the statement said.

 

