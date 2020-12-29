Fidelity Bank announces new board appointments

Fidelity Bank announces new board appointments

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 7:53 am


A Fidelity Bank branch

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Fidelity Bank has announced the appointments of new board executives to replace outgoing directors who recently completed their tenure in accordance with the bank’s internal governance policies.

Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman, Board of Directors of the bank, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The statement listed the newly appointed board members to include Mrs Amaka Onwughalu, Mr Nelson Nweke and Mr. Chinedu Okeke, as Non-Executive Directors.

While the appointment of Onwughalu and Nweke have been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that of Mr Okeke is awaiting approval.

He said that the bank looked forward to leveraging on the multi-disciplinary experiences of the new board members.

Chike-Obi said: “The board is pleased with the appointments and is confident that the new directors will bring their considerable experience to bear in the bank’s growth trajectory.

“We are very delighted to welcome the newly appointed directors to the Fidelity family. These appointments end the ongoing board realignment, occasioned by the retirements that had to happen, in line with our governance policies,’’ he said

