National Chairman of Labour Party is dead

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, is dead.

Abdulsalam who was recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission as chairman of LP on April 2018, died in the early hours of Tuesday 29, December 2020 from an undisclosed ailment.

While confirming the passage of his party chairman, Mr. Kennedy Chigozie, the Deputy National Secretary, LP, said that a public announcement would be made soon by the party.

But LP’s National Secretary, Julius Abure, in a WhatsApp message to newsmen said the remains of Abdulsalam will be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites in Minna, Niger State.

Abdusalam was sacked by the National Working Committee of LP in October 2017 over allegations of embezzlement of N1.3 billion party funds and anti-party activities.

He was however restored to office when INEC declared him the authentic Chairman of LP in 2018.