National Chairman of Labour Party is dead

National Chairman of Labour Party is dead

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 10:24 pm


Abdusalam, Labour Party Chairman: dead

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, is dead.

Abdulsalam who was recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission as chairman of LP on April 2018, died in the early hours of Tuesday 29, December 2020 from an undisclosed ailment.

While confirming the passage of his party chairman, Mr. Kennedy Chigozie, the Deputy National Secretary, LP, said that a public announcement would be made soon by the party.

But LP’s National Secretary, Julius Abure, in a WhatsApp message to newsmen said the remains of Abdulsalam will be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites in Minna, Niger State.

Abdusalam was sacked by the National Working Committee of LP in October 2017 over allegations of embezzlement of N1.3 billion party funds and anti-party activities.

He was however restored to office when INEC declared him the authentic Chairman of LP in 2018.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Photos/Train ride: Kongi and young Toluwalopemi
    9 hours ago

    Brave Female POS Operator Disarms 2 Robbers
    9 hours ago

    Pierre Cardin, father of fashion branding, dies at 98
    9 hours ago

    For Me, It is Humanity First: A Conversation with Wole Soyinka
    12 hours ago

    50 reporters slain worldwide in 2020, most in non-war zones – Report
    12 hours ago

    Mikano Motors test drives locally assembled Geely brand in Nigeria
    16 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 397 new infections, 10 deaths
    17 hours ago

    U.S. Reps override Trump’s defence bill veto