COVID-19: Edo records 2 deaths, 18 new cases

COVID-19: Edo records 2 deaths, 18 new cases

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 8:43 pm


Coronavirus Pandemic

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has confirmed two deaths and 18 new coronavirus cases recorded in the state on Wednesday.
The latest cases bring the total number of active cases in the state to 90.
The governor who disclosed this in a twist on Wednesday evening, urged residents in the state to take personal responsibility to protect themselves and their loves so as to prevent the spread of the virus.
According to him, “We recorded 2 deaths and 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 90. As we combat the 2nd wave of the pandemic, I urge you to take personal responsibility to protect yourself and your loved ones this season. Stay safe.”
Obaseki had earlier said that the state government had reactivated isolation and treatment centres across the state, adding that the state’s contact tracing network and disease surveillance mechanism has been reinvigorated to deal with new cases in the state.
He said: “we now have in place a robust disease surveillance system in the state with well-trained contact tracers, who can undertake active case searches; we have 4 PCR molecular laboratories that can undertake large numbers of tests with procedures to promptly obtain results from the laboratories.
“Our case management system is intact to provide care for confirmed cases. We also have 4 well-equipped, functional isolation centres spread across the state.
“As we collectively fought the first wave of Covid-19 together earlier this year, if we remember to wash our hands regularly with soap and water, keep a safe distance from other people and wear facemasks when in public, we will similarly overcome this wave.”
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    48 mins ago

    Court admits documents in alleged forgery suit against Obaseki
    2 hours ago

    Makinde suspends FG’s curfew for crossover night service in Oyo
    2 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Ekiti Panel recommends payment of over N1.5m to 4 police officers, 2 others
    2 hours ago

    Crisis looms in Edo as teachers issue 14-day strike notice to Obaseki
    2 hours ago

    Buhari: PFN backs Kukah, says he shouldn’t be used as sacrificial lamb
    5 hours ago

    KPMG Names Ecobank Nigeria Among 2020 Customer Experience Leaders
    13 hours ago

    Family seeks release of son’s corpse, demand N50m compensation
    13 hours ago

    How troops killed 9 bandits on Kaduna-Abuja highway – Official