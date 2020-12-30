Makinde suspends FG’s curfew for crossover night service in Oyo

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 8:23 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday made a turn around in his earlier decision not to allow religious centres to hold the Thursday crossover worship services for the new year.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa said religious centres can on hold crossover worsjip services in strict compliance with COVID -19 safety protocols.

Makinde also approved the suspension of the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government.

The governor said that officials of the State’s Task Force on COVID -19 would ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and advisories during the Yuletide and after.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the State Task Force on COVID-19 had on Tuesday, declared that the state government ruled out crossover services over curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

Makinde, however, endorsed the brief by Prof Temitope Alonge, the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce Technical Team, on Wednesday, which reviewed the earlier pronouncement by the team and lifted the curfew.

He warned that worship centres must adhere strictly to the advisories and guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

The governor added that other advisories earlier released by the taskforce, including the directive of 50 per cent occupancy for worship and event centres, ban of street carnivals and others remained in effect.

According to him, all residents of the state are enjoined to adhere strictly to COVID – 19 guidelines, such as proper use of face masks, hand washing and social distancing requirements.

