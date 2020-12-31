Family begs FG to rescue Nigerian sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia

Family begs FG to rescue Nigerian sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia

Thursday, December 31, 2020 12:26 am


Abike Dabiri-Erewa

The family of Sulaimon Olufemi, a Nigerian sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, in Lagos approached the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) seeking its intervention to save him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sulaimon was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia in 2002, for reportedly being part of a mob that killed a Saudi Arabian police officer.

The head of the Olufemi family, Mr Olabode Olufemi, at a meeting with NIDCOM chairperson, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said that before his departure for Saudi Arabia, Sulaimon was never a trouble maker.

“Sulaimon is a child of peace and gentle spirit. We appeal to the Government of Saudi Arabia to spare the life of our son.

“We also appeal to NIDCOM, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Association of Nigerians in Diaspora in Saudi Arabia to come to our rescue,” Olabode pleaded.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa pledged that the commission would do its best in getting clemency for Sulaimon.

“ The Association of Nigerians in Diaspora in Saudi Arabia, NIDCOM and Ministry of Foreign Affairs would develop synergy on the rescue mission.

“ We are hopeful that Sulaimon would be saved through the clemency of the victim’s daughter, who was 18 years old when the incident happened.

“ It is a pity that out of 11 people arrested, it was Suleiman, that ended up bagging a death sentence”, she observed.

She further urged Nigerians in Diaspora to always be of good character, because NIDCOM is based on transparency and integrity, warning that ”this commission won’t support negative characters”.

“Another good point I want to drive is that any Nigerian that wishes to travel outside the country must do it legally. Illegal migration has its own demerits,” the NIDCOM boss said.

She further emphasised that President Muhammadu Buhari had created empowerment programs that everyone, especially youths, could benefit from instead of migrating illegally.

The President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Association of Nigerians in Diaspora in Saudi Arabia, Mr Mohammadu Yaro fastracked the meeting between the victim’s family and NIDCOM, based on the commission’s mandate of overseeing the affairs of Nigerians in Diaspora.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Court admits documents in alleged forgery suit against Obaseki
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Edo records 2 deaths, 18 new cases
    4 hours ago

    Makinde suspends FG’s curfew for crossover night service in Oyo
    4 hours ago

    #EndSARS: Ekiti Panel recommends payment of over N1.5m to 4 police officers, 2 others
    5 hours ago

    Crisis looms in Edo as teachers issue 14-day strike notice to Obaseki
    5 hours ago

    Buhari: PFN backs Kukah, says he shouldn’t be used as sacrificial lamb
    7 hours ago

    KPMG Names Ecobank Nigeria Among 2020 Customer Experience Leaders
    15 hours ago

    Family seeks release of son’s corpse, demand N50m compensation