Commissioner reveals top 5 high burden COVID-19 LGAs in Lagos

Friday, January 1, 2021 3:58 pm


Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for health

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has revealed that the top five high burden COVID-19 local government areas in the state were Eti-Osa; Ajeromi; Surulere; Amuwo- Odofin and Mushin.

The Commissioner made the revelation while confirming that the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased to 30,221 on Friday.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Friday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Dec. 30.

The Commissioner said that 570 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state on Dec. 30, increasing the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 30,221.

He added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic now stands at 219,664.

According to him, 2,901 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities- 22,789.

“Cases currently under isolation-115, active cases under home based care are 4,176,” he said.

Abayomi, however, said that the state recorded three new COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the total deaths to 240.

He advised residents to stay safe, avoid crowded places, and celebrate responsibly to reduce their risk of contracting the virus.

