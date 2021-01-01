Covid-19: Kogi to reopen schools Jan. 18th

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government says it is not planning to shutdown schools beyond January 18, 2020, as the Second Wave of Covid-19 continues in the country. Most schools in the State, had fixed Jan 4th for resumption.

But, the State Govermor Yahaya Bello while signing the 2021 budget today announced the new date. The Governor insisted that Kogi is free from the pandemic.

The Federal Government had announced shut down of schools and other public places as a result of the Corona Virus pandemic. Due to the second wave of the virus, some State governments have also announced ban on Public gatherings.

But the Kogi state Governor says the country has not recovered from the effects of lockdown on the education sector.

He said the State cannot afford to jeopardize education, hence the plan not to close down schools beyond January 18, 2021.

The Governor explained that despite challenges posed by the virus, the State has recorded remarkable progress in the sector with the Education law, Confluence University of Science and Technology as well as budgetary allocation of twenty percent to the education sector among others already put in place.