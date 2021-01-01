What I gained from Dangote- Bea Lewis, ex-lover

Friday, January 1, 2021 3:27 pm


Bea Lewis and Dangote.jpg

Bea Lewis is an American restaurateur, based in Atlanta, Georgia. The lady, at a point, dated Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Although she complained about their broken relationship, lagostimes reported that she still had the presence of mind to count her blessings for the period the love affair lasted. In other words, she posted on her Instagram handle @iambealewis a few minutes to 2021 that she gained patience, new work ethics and how to invest in real estate from Dangote.

 

Here is her full post:

“I dated the richest black man in the world.
He broke my heart in 1000 pieces.
I learned from him more than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world different from your humble beginnings in liberty city.
I became more organised and finally I am able to step away from my daily kitchen operations.
I learned love without strings.
Give your best without expectations.
Nothing is forever.
I realized a half a million dollar restaurant project was a bad investment.
I purchased two properties.
I started a consistent fitness regime.
Became vegan.
Obtained a profitable stock portfolio.
He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience.
Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially.
To 2021 and powerful encounters.”

