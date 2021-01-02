COVID-19: Nigerian Govt places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions

Saturday, January 2, 2021 11:24 pm


Chairman of PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha , disclosed this at the COVID-19 daily news conference in Abuja.

By Mustapha Sumaila

Nigerian Government on Saturday makes good its threat to impose sanction on travellers who refused to abide by its protocol for passengers outlined to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In the first batch of the sanction, 100 travelers who were identified as having failed to comply with mandatory protocol on tests upon arrival as outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 were barred from traveling for six months.

Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in a notice to the affected passengers on Saturday.

The notice explained that the 100 defaulters would be restricted for six months, for failure to comply with the mandatory Day seven Post Arrival COVID-19 Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) test, and that the six months restrictions, which took effect from Jan. 1, would last till June 30, 2021.

According to the notice, the defaulting passengers had been informed about the development and will be prevented from traveling out of the country during this period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the passport numbers of the affected persons were displayed on the notice.

