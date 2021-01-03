Adeboye, Oyedepo and T.B Joshua: What makes their predictions for 2021 unique

By Nehru Odeh

As is their wont at the beginning of every year, highly respected pastors in Nigeria always predict what will happen that year, which their followers always look forward to and take seriously.

This year is no exception, though tinged with a difference. However, a remarkable thing about their predictions is that while most of them predict doom for 2021, some predict hope. But they all have one thing or the other to say about Covid-19.

Here are the clergymen’s prediction for 2021:

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, said:

Some of the things that happen in 2020 will spill over into 2021. For every COVID-19 vaccine discovered, there is already a variant (of the virus) in the making. This will continue until the high and the might admit that safety is of the Lord. God says He will begin to deal with nations on an individual basis and heal the nations where the people are humble and prayerful. Those who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege. Individuals’ survival and restoration will be in their own hands. God says there will be sounds from heaven.

However, a salient point that runs through Adeboye’s predictions is his call for repentance and a change of heart.

Bishop David Oyedepo

David Oyedepo, founder, Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel “predicted:

2021 will be full of surprises.

However, in the Cross-Over Service held at the Church headquarters in Sango-Ota, Oyedepo preached a message of hope, entitled, “We are on the way to our Promised Land.”

He also said the devil is using Covid-19 to come after the Church of God.

“From 2021, you shall not wander in life again. You shall not know disappointments in 2021”.

“Your dramatic change of story shall come in 2021. Those affliction you are used to will not follow you to the year 2021,” he said.

Oyedepo, who said there is nothing in Covid-19 however reiterated that online fellowship can never be a substitute for physical Christian fellowship.

Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Founder, Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua said there will dire consequences in 2021 and predicted multiple challenges and tougher times because of the novel coronavirus that is currently ravaging the globe.

“This year is planting a seed that will be harvested next year. What this monster called COVID-19 has been destroying will be seen clearly next year”, he said.

He made this known in his virtual New Year message to his followers.

Joshua said the coming affliction will be in three stages. While the first stage is already coming to an end, he said the second and third stages will be tougher, though they won’t be as widespread as the first stage.

“Let us talk about cure because of what is in this prophetic message for this year, 2021 – cure of affliction. This so-called monster, COVID-19, generally known as affliction, has three stages,” said the clergyman.

“We are getting to the end of the first stage. The second stage will be tougher than the first stage, but will not affect all countries.

“The third stage will be tougher than the second stage. The two last stages will not be widespread like the first stage,” he said.

Joshua also said there will be dire consequences as he saw companies, educational and faith institutions “being destroyed, people losing their jobs, divorce here and there and poverty becoming the order of the day.

”The world needs a sign to show faith tools come from God because we no longer trust our neighbours and our neighbours no longer trust us”, the prophet said.

Credit: These predictions were sourced from the internet.