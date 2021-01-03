Aguleri honours Dr Oye, APGA National Chairman

Dr. Oye being conferred with the Akaamalu title by the traditional rulers of Aguleri, Dr. Michael Idigo
Recently, Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was conferredwith the Akaamalu title by the traditional ruler of Aguleri, Dr. Michael Idigo. Here are faces at the occasion.
Ozonkpu Dr Victor Ike Oye National Chairman APGA with his wife, Mary at a recent by Anambra State Governor after the conferment
From left to right: Hon Cater Umeoduagu; Sen. Victor Umeh; Iyom Mary Oye (wife of the National Chairman of APGA); Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State; Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Oye, National Chairman APGA; Chief Joseph Ezeokafor (Chairman Jezco Oil) and his wife after the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Akaamalu on Dr. Oye by the traditional rulers of Aguleri
