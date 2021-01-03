Dangerous robbery, kidnapping suspects escape from police detention in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Unspecified number of armed robbers and kidnappers detained at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Edo State police command, have reportedly escaped from detention.

The incident allegedly occurred late Saturday night when most officers had closed from work.

The CID detention is located within the premises of the state command headquarters.

It was gathered that dangerous armed robbery, murder and kidnapping suspects and others who escaped from Oko Prison in the previous jail break during the #EndSARS protest, but were rearrested were among those who escaped from the detention.

However, the incident is still being shrouded in secrecy.

The incident has raised fair among residents of Benin, the state capital over fair of loming crime.

The State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo and the command’s spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached on their mobile phones.

A compitent source in the police command headquarters who did not want to be named, disclosed that some policemen suspected to be responsible for the breaches have been arrested and detained.

