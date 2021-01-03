Illicit Sex: At last FCMB board ready to probe its MD, Adam Nuhu

For days, friends of the late Tunde Thomas who died as a result of depression caused by the sex scandal involving his wife, Moyo and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Managing Director, Adam Nuru, circulated a petition. They wanted the Central Bank to wield the big axe on Nuru.

In the petition signed by over 1400 people, the friends lamented: “This is a case of gross misconduct based on ethical grounds and an unjustifiable economic oppression by the elite (Adam Nuru) against the underprivileged in the society,” the petition, which has already garnered over 1200 signatures, reads.

“The MD has been doing everything possible to sweep this case under the carpet. We implore the Central Bank of Nigeria, as the apex regulator, and the board of FCMB to investigate this for the integrity of the bank and Nigerian banking industry.”

At last, the FCMB Board of Directors has said that it is currently probing the Nuru

According to a statement signed by FCMB’s Head, Corporate Affairs, Diran Olojo:

“We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee Ms Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas”.

“While this is a personal matter the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct, require the banks board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of these code of conduct ethics. This will be done immediately.”

“We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved”.