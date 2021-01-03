Match Day 2 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 2 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:

Kano Pillars 2-0 Katsina United

Heartland FC 1-2 Nasarawa United

Rangers International 1-0 Akwa United

Dakkada FC 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Sunshine Stars 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Lobe Stars 1-0 MFM FC

Warri Wolves 1-0 Adamawa United

Played on Saturday:

Abia Warriors 0-1 Rivers United

Postponed till Jan. 4, 2021:

Wiki Tourists vs Plateau United

Postponed till Jan. 20, 2021:

Kwara United vs Enyimba International