Match Day 2 results in 2020/2021 NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 2 fixtures in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:
Kano Pillars 2-0 Katsina United
Heartland FC 1-2 Nasarawa United
Rangers International 1-0 Akwa United
Dakkada FC 2-1 Jigawa Golden Stars
Sunshine Stars 1-0 FC IfeanyiUbah
Lobe Stars 1-0 MFM FC
Warri Wolves 1-0 Adamawa United
Played on Saturday:
Abia Warriors 0-1 Rivers United
Postponed till Jan. 4, 2021:
Wiki Tourists vs Plateau United
Postponed till Jan. 20, 2021:
Kwara United vs Enyimba International
