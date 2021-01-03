Ogun Governor suspends commissioner over alleged sexual harassment

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has suspended the state commissioner for Environment, Mr. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, from office pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed a 16-year old girl, Barakat Mayowa Melojuekun.

The state government in a statement signed on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said the suspension of the Commissioner is to enable him cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the Police.

“Whilst taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved”, the statement noted.

The government assured the public that it will do everything to ensure that justice is served in the case.

In the meantime, the suspended commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment.