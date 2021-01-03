Ogun Governor suspends commissioner over alleged sexual harassment

Ogun Governor suspends commissioner over alleged sexual harassment

Sunday, January 3, 2021 8:17 pm


Governor Abiodun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has suspended the state commissioner for Environment, Mr. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, from office pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into  allegations that he sexually harassed a 16-year old girl,  Barakat Mayowa Melojuekun.

The state government in a statement signed on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said the suspension of the Commissioner is to enable him cooperate fully with the independent investigation being carried out by the Police.

“Whilst taking cognizance of the principle of a suspect being presumed innocent until proven guilty and the public statement issued by Hon. Abudu-Balogun denying the allegation, as a government with zero tolerance for gender-based violence and indeed any criminality, the suspension is a further demonstration of the commitment of Prince Dapo Abiodun administration to fairness, equity, justice and the rule of law, no matter who is involved”, the statement noted.

The government assured the public that it will do everything to ensure that justice is served in the case.

In the meantime, the suspended commissioner has been directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Man City makes title statement as they outclass Chelsea 3-1 at home
    31 mins ago

    Zoning not recognised in APC’s constitution – Shekarau
    49 mins ago

    At least 70 civilians killed in attack in Niger
    58 mins ago

    Match Day 2 results in 2020/2021 NPFL
    1 hour ago

    I never knew I would be governor – Diri
    3 hours ago

    Alleged mass sack of sweepers, LAWMA reacts
    3 hours ago

    Nigerian government, cement manufacturers agree on discount
    5 hours ago

    Dangerous robbery, kidnapping suspects escape from police detention in Edo