Sad! Former UNILAG VC, Prof. Ibidapo Obe, dies of Covid-19

Sunday, January 3, 2021 11:19 pm


Professor Ibidapo Obe

Professor Ibidapo Obe, one time Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos is dead. Cause: COVID-19. This happened
on Sunday, 3rd January 2020.

This is contained in a statement signed by Olayinka Balogun, registrar and secretary to council of the university.

“With heavy heart, and submission to the will of God I write to inform Council members of the transition to glory of Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, First Technical University, Ibadan which occurred today 03/01/2021, the statement read.

“I pray for the repose of the soul of the departed.”

Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, was former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science, as reported by thenewsguru, attended both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 – 1968 and the University of Lagos from 1968 – 1971.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science [B.Sc.(Hons)] degree in Mathematics in the First Class Division by the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 1971; a Master of Mathematics [M. Maths] degree in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science in 1973 and a Doctor of Philosophy {PhD} in Civil Engineering with specialization in Applied Mechanics/Systems in 1976 both form the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.
He was born on July 5 1949; married to Olusola and has four children.

