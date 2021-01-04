Kwara Governor sacks cabinet

Monday, January 4, 2021 9:48 am


Governor Abdulrahman-Abdulrazaq of Kwara

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrazaq AbdulRahman has delivered a soured new year gift to his cabinet members, through an unexpected dissolution.

The dissolution with effect from December 31st, was announced in a statement on Sunday evening by Rafiu Ajakaiye, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

”His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”

The Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Sabah Jubril retains his seat, the statement added.

It said the Governor also directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The cabinet members were sworn in on December 14, 2019, comprising at least 56.25% female, in what was remarkably the most gender friendly cabinet on the African continent.

The cabinet also had the country’s youngest commissioner

