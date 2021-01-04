Police arrest 3 siblings for murder in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Three brothers namely Okiki Mulero 23, Micheal Mulero 21, and Joseph Mulero 17 have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for beating a So-Safe corps officer who was on guard duty at Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) Estate Asero to death on Christmas Eve.

The suspects were apprehended on Christmas day.

Trouble started when Okiki Mulero, who is a commercial cyclist was denied entrance into the estate for carrying more than one passenger contrary to the rule of the estate.

This infuriated him and he called his two brothers, Micheal and Joseph who came to the scene and they jointly attacked the two security guards with planks.

In the process, one of the security men by name Segun Godfrey Barde was hit with a plank and he slumped. He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost on Friday 25th of December 2020.

The case was reported at Obantoko divisional headquarters by the, Community Development Association, CDA executives of the estate, consequent upon which the DPO, CSP Sunday Opebiyi detailed his detectives to go after the suspects. They have all confessed to the commission of the crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Cp Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary for post mortem examination.